Hearing of Labuan MP’s case postponed to Oct 17

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli’s (pix) case on a charge of using his position to obtain bribes has been postponed to Oct 17.

His lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, told the media, that the court had fixed to continue the hearing today, but it had to be postponed as Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob, who is presiding over the case, was on emergency leave.

“We were informed that the judge (Rozina) is on emergency leave (today) and the case came up for mention before Judge Azura Alwi,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the proceeding before judge Azura, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi informed the court that both parties had agreed to set Oct 17 and 18 as the new trial dates.

Rozman, 57, is charged as an official of a public body, the Deputy Chairman of the Labuan Port Authority, to have used his position to obtain gratification, namely an employment contract as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest in.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU Meeting Room, Level 9, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.-Bernama