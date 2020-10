KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of a Malaysian man who was charged with going to Syria to commit terrorist acts, which had been set for today and tomorrow, has been postponed following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (PKPB) in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.

High Court senior assistant registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad informed Bernama when contacted through the Whatsapp application today.

“Today was supposed to be the first day trial of the case, but the hearing has to be postponed because of the CMCO. The court set Nov 3 for the mention to fix the new trial dates,” she said.

Last July 3, Ahmad Naim Zaid, 35, who holds a degree from a local public university, pleaded not guilty before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah to a charge with going to Syria for terrorism activities

He was charged with committing the offence at the KL International Airport, Sepang on March 11, 2015.

The charge was framed under Section 130JA of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment up to 30 years and also must be fined, if convicted.

It is believed he was caught upon returning from Syria. — Bernama