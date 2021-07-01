Hearing of Shafee's money laundering case to continue on July 22

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s(pix) money laundering charges, involving RM9.5 million he allegedly received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, and for making false statements to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will continue on July 22 at the High Court here.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz said hearing of the case, which was supposed to enter its third day today, was postponed due to Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan.

“The trial before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin will continue on July 22,“ he said when contacted by reporters via Whatsapp today.

Meanwhile, lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, representing Muhammad Shafee, when contacted said the court had fixed July 22 and 23 and Aug 6 for the hearing.

So far, three witnesses have testified in the trial which began last May 21.

On Sept 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to two charges of receiving RM9.5 million, which were proceeds from unlawful activities, through two checks issued by Najib which were deposited into his CIMB Bank Berhad account.

He is also charged with two counts of engaging in transactions resulting from illegal activities, namely submitting incorrect tax returns, and in violation of paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013, and Dec 31, 2014.

He also faced two charges of being involved in transactions involving proceeds from unlawful activities, namely submitting incorrect returns, which contravened paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013 and Dec 31, 2014. -Bernama