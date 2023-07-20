Heat stroke: Perak govt to channel aid to late Constable Muhamad Irfan Irham’s family

TAIPING: The Perak government will provide aid to the family of Constable Muhamad Irfan Irham Badrul Hisam, 21, who died of heat stroke while participating in the General Operations Force’s (PGA) basic training course, earlier this month.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said his committee will meet with the deceased’s family members and evaluate the type of assistance that can be offered to them.

“I will try to contact the family and will study what kind of help we can give them. But there was no case after that (involving heat stroke),” he said at a press conference after presenting the National Press Club (NPC)-Macrokiosk Goodwill Award to Taiping Soup Kitchen for the month of July here today.

Sivanesan also confirmed that so far Muhamad Irfan Irham’s case is the only fatal case in Perak involving heat stroke.

Earlier it was reported that Muhamad Irfan Irham, a member of the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force Training Centre (PLPGA), who participated in the basic course of the PGA Team Series 1/2023 died of heat stroke on July 4.

Ulu Kinta PLPGA commander Supt Mohammad Hafiz Kadir said the cause of death was confirmed through an autopsy conducted at the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh.

The body was brought back to his hometown in Felda Keratong Satu, Bandar Tun Abdul Razak, Pahang for burial. -Bernama