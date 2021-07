KUALA LUMPUR: A heated argument on the issue of debates brought a little excitement to an otherwise sedate morning session on the first day of the special meeting of Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) legislators fired the first salvo by demanding an explanation on the decision to take debates out of the agenda.

They were ticked off by Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun for interrupting him.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is Langkawi member of Parliament, described the session as merely a briefing.

This is the first meeting of the Dewan Rakyat this year, since the Emergency was declared in January to quell the spread of Covid-19.

Apart from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s much-anticipated announcement on the reopening of the economy, there was little else in the three-hour session that began at 10am.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim had announced recently that there would not be any debate given that no motions were presented.

Nonetheless, Rashid added that asking questions or making suggestions, which would be allowed during the session, could be considered as debates. However, he stressed that all questions raised should be only on Covid-19 matters.

A little excitement came when Azhar was in the middle of outlining the Standing Orders, specifically touching on the conduct of members of Parliament (MP) during the sitting. PH legislators rose to interrupt him midway, drawing the speaker’s ire.

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, one of those who interrupted Azhar, called for his resignation.

“You did not bring the (Emergency) ordinance and the proclamation to be debated in this House, why is that? You are not fit to sit on that chair.”

He then questioned whether Azhar had received instructions from the government to avoid raising the matter.

Azhar chastised legislators who had interrupted him and told them to “zip your lips” while he was speaking as he had already given them enough time to express their opinions.

“What is all this shouting for? I’m not done (explaining yet). You keep bringing up the SO (Standing Orders) but you are not complying with them. When I speak, you shut up.”

However, he said questions would be allowed.

Azhar then voiced his disagreement to a claim by the Opposition the meeting in its current format was not in line with what the King had intended.

He told opposition lawmakers that the meeting is the prerogative of the prime minister. “In the tradition of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, it is permissible to have a Parliament meeting without debates.”

On June 16, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, together with Malay rulers, said Parliament should sit “as soon as possible”.

Earlier, Mahathir had commented that the government is “not exactly addressing” the root of the people’s problems by not allowing a debate.

“In my view, it is not a feasible way to look into the rakyat’s sufferings without proper debates.”

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim later pleaded for a debate to discuss pertinent issues.