Heatwave affecting sales of durian, say traders

PETALING JAYA: As the heatwave persists, durian sales have taken a hit, with sellers experiencing a decline in demand.

Known for its distinct smell and creamy texture, the fruit is usually high in demand from May to August. However, with the prevailing heatwave in the country, customers have been prioritising their health over their craving for the “king of fruits”.

Durian seller Leron Yee, who is in his 40s, who operates his business in SS2 here, noted that there were more foreigners than locals among his customers.

“Perhaps, the heatwave has deterred many locals from visiting my stall. The few who do come have considerably reduced their consumption.

“However, business has not been too affected since the foreigners, who have developed a fondness for durian, have compensated for the decline in local customers.”

Yee added that generally, there are fewer customers in the afternoons.

“With the heatwave intensifying at this time, it becomes unbearable no matter how much water one drinks. So, it is understandable.

“But in the evenings, the number of customers to my stall increases, compensating for the slow afternoon period, and I sell a fair number of durian.”

Yee noted that the current price of durians is still high, but anticipates a significant drop in around two weeks.

“It is still the start of the season, so the prices are relatively high. However, during the peak season, production will increase, resulting in a drop in prices.

“For example, Musang King costs RM45 to RM50 and above per kg as it is not in season now. However, during the peak season, the price can fall to between RM30 and RM35

per kg.”

Yee revealed that he orders around 1.5 tonnes of various durian varieties daily.

Durian lover Peter Ban Chun Ker, 34, shared that his enjoyment of eating durian has been dampened lately by the ongoing heatwave.

“The heatwave has reduced my desire for durian. Previously, I used to indulge at least twice a week.

“Nowadays, even eating them once is unbearable as it is too heaty. My body cannot cope because of the sweltering weather.”

Another durian enthusiast, who prefers to be known only as Banu, 58, said the high price of durian often makes her think twice before buying.

“At my age, I cannot consume as much as I used to when I was younger. But I still indulge occasionally. With prices being so exorbitant, I am not sure whether I should buy the fruit now or wait until there is a glut and the prices are lower.

“I hope the heatwave will end soon and all Malaysians can enjoy durian at lower prices. I am not the only one who loves durians, my family loves them too, and we are waiting for the prices to drop.

“But, considering how hot it is, we have to be careful about how much durian we consume,” she cautioned.