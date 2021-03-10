Heatwave in some areas of Kedah and Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: Six districts in Kedah and Perak recorded a yellow-level heatwave with maximum temperatures of between 35 and 37°C over the past three days, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The MetMalaysia data updated as of 4.30 pm today indicated that these districts are Baling and Kuala Muda in Kedah and Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Batang Padang and Hilir Perak in Perak.

It also showed that in other areas, including Sabah and Sarawak, the maximum daily temperatures remained below 35 degrees Celsius during that period.

The Level 1 or yellow-level alert refers to daily temperatures continually hovering between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for three days in a row. The Level 2 or orange-level alert refers to daily temperatures reaching between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius and Level 3 or red-level or emergency level refers to daily temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, also for three days in a row.

MetMalaysia had reported early this month that a yellow-level heatwave was experienced as of Feb 28 in 10 districts, namely Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Batang Padang and Hilir Perak in Perak; Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in Kelantan; Tampin in Negeri Sembilan and Tangkak and Kluang in Johor.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon had said that Malaysia is now experiencing the final phase of the North-East Monsoon period which is expected to last until the middle of this month, with low rainfall distribution in Peninsular Malaysia particularly in the northern states. — Bernama