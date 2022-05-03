Heavy east-coast-bound traffic at Gombak toll plaza

KUALA LUMPUR: East coast-bound traffic has built up at the Gombak toll plaza this morning, as Klang Valley folks continued to head back to their hometowns on the second day of Aidilfitri.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted, said that as at 9 am, traffic was slow moving at the Gombak toll plaza while congestion was also reported on a two-kilometre stretch after the Hentian Sebelah Gombak heading towards Genting Sempah.

“However, the traffic flow in other locations was still smooth, and motorists are advised to be careful on the road,” he said.