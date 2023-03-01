Heavy rain expected in Makkah, snow to fall on northern regions

MAKKAH: Heavy rain accompanied by lumps of ice and thunderstorms is forecast to cause flash floods in the holy city of Makkah which houses the Grand Mosque.

The National Meteorological Centre (NCM) which was quoted by the Saudi News Agency (SPA) today informed that the heavy rain alert since Sunday afternoon remains until 11 am (local time) on Tuesday (today).

The forecast states that moderate to heavy rain is predicted with strong winds, large waves, hail and low visibility.

“The heavy rain (is predicted) to continue in Madinah and its regions, including the coast -- and circulate to the East in Riyadh, Hail, Qassim, eastern, northeastern and northern regions, including the Al-Jouf region and the northern border region.

“Heavy snow is predicted in the northern region of Saudi Arabia and thick fog will form early Monday morning.

“People must be careful and not approach locations where rainwater accumulates to ensure their safety,“ according to NCM.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Department of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque through its official portal today announced that it has started implementing an emergency plan to deal with the flood disaster to ensure the safety of pilgrims and visitors.

The Director of Security of the Grand Mosque, Hussein bin Hassan Al-Asafi, said, “more than 200 supervisors and 4,000 cleaning staff have been mobilised to help launch this task”.-Bernama