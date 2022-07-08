Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected due to low-pressure weather system

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Bernama) -- The low-pressure weather system in the western Philippines is expected to move towards eastern Vietnam in the period from July 9 to 13, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia said that the situation has the potential to bring strong westerly winds, and could cause squall line incidents.

“This in turn could result in heavy rain, with thunderstorms and strong winds, in northern Sarawak (Bintulu, Miri and Limbang), western Sabah and Labuan from July 9 to 10 and the northern states of the Peninsula from July 11 to 13.

“Strong winds and rough seas (Category One and Two) warnings have also been issued in the South China Sea, effective from July 9 until the end of the forecast period,” it said in a statement today.

METMalaysia also advises the public always to refer to the department's website and social media as well as to download the myCuaca application for the latest authentic information.-Bernama