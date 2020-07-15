‘Heavy reliance on food imports bad for country’

GEORGE TOWN: In addition to the health and economic crises triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the risk of an unmanageable food bill is a stark reality facing Malaysians.

According to environmentalist Anthony Wong Kim Hooi, with the ringgit declining in value, this could lead to a sharp increase in the cost of food imports.

Adversely, the health crisis could also lead to an acute shortage of food, he added on social media.

Wong was commenting on a report by International Strategy Institute chairman Cheah Chyuan Yong that a food crisis in Malaysia was imminent.

In his report, Cheah said that Malaysia spends RM50 billion annually on food imports.

The price of food has been rising consistently over the last three decades.

Malaysia imports food from several countries, including China, India, Thailand, Indonesia and New Zealand.

In 2018, Malaysia spent RM7.1 billion on imported cereals, RM7.7 billion on coffee, cocoa and tea, RM5.9 billion on feed stock, RM4.6 billion on imported vegetables, RM4.1 billion on fish and crustaceans, and RM3.9 billion on meat, and RM3.8 billion on sugar.

This clearly demonstrates Malaysia’s high dependence on food imports, thanks to its rapid shift towards industrialisation and the services sector such as tourism.

Wong, who is also a professor of organic farming, said that the excessive dependence on imported food “does not augur well for Malaysia”.

In view of the dire outlook, he has begun to liaise with local universities and government agencies to inculcate an interest in cultivating vegetables and other fresh produce among Malaysians.

Wong said hoteliers could emulate Frangipani Beach Resort in Langkawi, that is cultivating organic food within its property with a view of turning the resort into a temporary agricultural institute for organic farming aspirants.

Several professionals and journalists have expressed interest in the project.

Wong said that cultivating its own produce is the first step towards making the resort self-sufficient in greens supply.

He said the same could apply for seafood and fruits.

Wong also urged government agencies to turn unused land into farms in efforts to reduce the huge cost of food imports.

He said by cultivating their own organic produce, the people can also help address the growing concern about lifestyle-related diseases.

Read the story on our iPaper: ‘Heavy reliance on food imports bad for country’