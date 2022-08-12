Heineken triples Q2 net profit, H1’22 performance surpasses pre-pandemic results

PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 tripled to RM86.07 million compared with RM25.27 million in its corresponding quarter last year, driven by revenue growth as well as continued focus on driving the EverGreen strategy to deliver sustainable growth.

Revenue grew 84.47% to RM644.58 million from RM349.42 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021, due to upsurge in sales following the reopening of economy and international borders, improvement in product mix and better revenue management. Notably, Q2’21 was a weaker comparison due to brewery lockdown in the month of June 2021.

For the first half of 2022, its net profit doubled to RM199.46 million while revenue increased by 49.68% to RM1.34 billion versus the six months ended June 30, 2021, mainly driven by robust sales performance during the festive period in the first quarter and steady recovery for the on-trade business in second quarter and continued focus on driving its EverGreen strategy to deliver sustainable growth.

The board has declared a single tier interim dividend of 40 sen per stock unit for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022 to be paid on Nov 11, 2022. The entitlement date for the dividend payment is Oct 20, 2022.

Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala said the group has performed commendably in the first half of 2022, in line with Malaysia’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

“The bold moves we took in the past two years to navigate the storm whilst building for a stronger future are showing results, enabling us to accelerate our recovery to surpass pre-pandemic levels. We have continued investing in our brands to drive sustainable growth whilst prioritising cost management initiatives that unlock efficiencies that can then be reinvested into our growth drivers,“ he said in a statement today.

On outlook, Roland said the group expects continued pressure from global supply chain disruptions, rising input cost, weakening ringgit and rising inflation that will impact consumer purchasing power.

“The group will remain agile in responding to the volatile business environment and the new market reality with focus on delivering our EverGreen strategy to future-proof the business and deliver sustainable growth.”