Help, not punish, those who try to take their own lives

THERE is no law in the world which can be seen as permanent.

Every man-made law is always subjected to review and repeal to keep up with the change in times in order to make it more relevant and suitable for use.

The time has come for the government to review and repeal all the archaic laws which are enforced in the country.

Among the archaic laws that needs serious attention from the government, and needs to be reviewed and repealed pertains to attempted suicide, which has been regarded a crime in the country through Act 574 of the Penal Code.

The issue pertaining suicide has received nationwide attention over the last many years.

It drew people’s attention again recently when police released statistics on the number of suicides which have been reported in the country.

According to police, a total of 468 suicide cases were reported throughout Malaysia in the first five months of this year.

Criminal Investigation Department director CP Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the number of suicide cases reported in Malaysia in 2019 was 609 cases and 631 cases for 2020.

From 2019 to May 2021, the cases reported involved 1,427 women and 281 men, with the majority being teenagers aged 15 to 18 at 872 individuals, followed by 668 persons aged 19 to 40.

According to police there are three main causes for suicides, namely family problems, emotional pressure and finances.

According to the World Health Organisation, every year 703,000 people take their own lives and there are many more people who are tempted to commit suicide.

Every suicide is a tragedy that affects families, communities and entire countries, and has long-lasting effects on the people who are left behind.

With the Covid-19 pandemic landing on our shores in early 2020 and the drastic steps taken by governments all over the world to stop the spread of Covid-19 such as the closing of economic and working sectors, the number of suicides are expected to increase.

It is a serious public health problem. Suicides are also a complex and sensitive issue which needs to be addressed cautiously and professionally through support, care and medical help.

Having a strict law which punishes a person for this will not solve the matter, but could make the issue worse for the person themself.

Section 309 of the Penal Code (Act 574) clearly states that, “Whoever attempts to commit suicide, and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both”.

No one in their right mind would want to take their own life.

Those who want to commit suicide are normally people who have serious problems, either in their minds or with their emotions.

Committing suicide should not be regarded as a crime, but it should be seen as a real cry for help.

Having such a harsh law will certainly not help in dealing with the issue concerning suicidal cases in the country. It would make the matter worse.

When a person attempts to commit suicide it shows that they really and desperately need our help as well as attention, and should not be subjected to more punishment through any existing laws.

The person needs assistance from a professional or expert like a psychiatrist or counsellor, and not be sent to prison or subjected to a fine.

We should also remember, having such punishments will make the person more determined to kill themselves because they will know that if they survive their attempted suicide they face legal action, with severe punishment as well as condemnation from society.

As such, Malaysia must follow in the footsteps of other nations which have accepted the reality on the issue and immediately remove criminal sentencing for atempted suicide.

Realistically, repealing any laws including Section 309 of the Penal Code (Act 574), which has been proposed above, may take some time as it would have to go through the Parliament.

The best option that can be taken now is by imposing a moratorium or suspension over the enforcement of such a law thus preventing the implementation of harsh punishments be enforced upon any person who tries to take their own life.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is an associate professor of Faculty of Syariah and Law, at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com