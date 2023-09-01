Helping Afghan refugees rebuild

KUALA LUMPUR: Latifah’s (only one name to protect her identity) smile is infectious but belies her sadness as she recounts how she fled Afghanistan, fearing for the safety of her family due to the daily beatings and abuse by the Taliban.

But today, the 42-year-old mother of two girls and a boy has successfully built a better life in Malaysia as she awaits her turn to resettle in the United States.

With training, Latifah now successfully designs Afghan-styled jewellery for sale. All her three children attend a refugee school, fully sponsored by a social enterprise known as Greater Action.

Its co-founder Julie Das said the social enterprise was founded in March 2020 after Covid-19 struck, and she uncovered the difficulties faced by Afghan families, whose livelihoods and children’s education had come to a standstill.

Julie said most of the women use their first names for fear of reprisals as many had left relatives behind and feared they would be tracked down and killed by the Taliban.

Greater Action’s team of volunteers provide opportunities for families to earn a sustainable income from baking, food catering, sewing quilts, cloth bags and pouches from various materials, including recycled ones, as well as paintings depicting their struggles in building a new life.

“Every refugee family benefits from our services in one way or another, whether it’s having an education, sustainable opportunities like cooking and baking or having access to healthcare, including mental health services.

“Our social enterprise serves to improve the lives of women and empower them to be self-sufficient, so that they can earn a living independently.

“Also, they feel a sense of purpose and belonging with their individually created handicraft using good quality recycled material, which otherwise would be thrown away,” said Julie.

With a background in assisting marginalised communities in Kolkata, India and Yangon, Myanmar, Julie said she hoped to train the Afghan women to earn a sustainable income even if they resettle in other countries.

Khatema, 39, works as a seamstress at Greater Action. Her husband is an invalid, after having recently fallen from a ladder. Her family’s mental health and financial situation has since been dire, especially since they are not entitled to healthcare benefits as refugees.

Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, which means refugees in the country have to depend on refugee schools and sponsorships for healthcare emergencies.

Julie said medical emergencies are one of the most difficult issues facing Afghan refugees, who depend on Greater Action for monetary assistance when such matters arise.

Masuma, 28, fled Afghanistan under difficult conditions and her book Life Under the Taliban details the difficult and oppressive life that women and girls endure under the Taliban.

Masuma carries the pain of being forcibly married off by the Taliban when she was only 15. She was constantly abused and tortured daily which led to her fleeing Afghanistan.

Julie said apart from writing her book, Masuma was chosen to lead the mental health awareness initiative in Greater Action and provide counselling to those who need it as most of the refugees have suffered tremendous trauma.

While Greater Action’s work continues, they need more volunteers. Those who are keen to help can visit https://www.greateraction.org.