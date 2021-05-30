Herbal shop worker dies in gang attack

IPOH: A 31-year-old man died after he was believed to have been attacked at a shop selling herbs in Jalan Guntong near the Buntong Market here, today.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the police received information from the public on the incident at 1.15 pm.

“The victim, who was known as Boy, was a worker at the shop. He was in a room in the shop when four people turned up looking for him.

“A fellow worker working at the shop counter heard loud noises for about five minutes coming from the room.

‘’He then called the ambulance when he saw that the victim appeared to have been assaulted,” he told reporters at the scene of the incident.

Asmadi said paramedics later confirmed that the victim, who had been working at the shop for the past one month, had died.

“The police could not find the victim’s cell phone. We are also checking if weapons were used in the incident.

“The victim had previous criminal records. So, we are looking at all angles and the background of the suspect.

“We are also looking into whether he had received any threats and if the case is linked to drugs and others,’’ he said.

Asmadi said the police were now looking for the four suspects and urged those who had information on the case to step forward. — Bernama