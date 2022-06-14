HFMD: 120 premises ordered closed so far in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 120 premises in Penang have been ordered to shut down between Jan 1 and June 11 due to the spread of hand, foot, and mouth (HFMD), with 4,263 cases recorded throughout the period.

State Agrotechnology and Food Safety, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said the number of cases up to the 23rd epidemiological week had shown a 32-fold increase compared to the same period last year (176 cases).

She said Penang had the fourth-highest number of HFMD clusters in the country this year, with 118 clusters recorded as of June 11.

“ At the moment, the Southwest district has recorded the highest number of HFMD cases at 1,069, compared to 50 last year, followed by Seberang Perai Tengah (896 cases compared to 54 last year) Seberang Perai Utara (880 cases compared to 20 last year)

“Meanwhile, the Northeast district recorded 851 cases compared to 46 cases last year while Seberang Perai Selatan registered 567 cases compared to eight for the same period last year,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Norlela said the 120 premises which had been closed this year comprised 49 child care centres, kindergartens (38), daycare centres (three), schools (two) and other premises (one).

“Presently, two premises are still closed while the other 118 have re-opened. Based on information from the Penang Health Department (JKN), if there are two cases of HFMD detected, a closure order will be immediately issued to the premises concerned and it has to be closed for six days,“ she said.

She added that under the Act, the premises involved should be closed for 10 days, but Penang JKN had reduced it to six days for fear that parents might send their children who may have HFMD infection to other daycares or kindergartens.

According to her, JKN’s move to reduce the closure period to six days was because the incubation period of the virus ranged from three to five days while the virus could live for between seven to 10 days.-Bernama