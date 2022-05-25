HFMD: 17 child care centres in Kelantan closed since last month

KOTA BHARU: A total of 17 child care centres in Kelantan have been closed since last month due to the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), said Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said the child care centres were closed following risk assessments conducted at the premises by health officers to prevent the spread of the disease, with most of them in the Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Bachok and Pasir Mas districts.

“A total of 1,233 HFMD cases were reported in Kelantan in the 20th epidemiological week (May 15 to 21), bringing the cumulative number of HFMD cases reported in the state so far to 3,726.

“There were also 20 HFMD epidemic reported during the period, with most of them at child care centres,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini said 92.8 per cent of the children infected with the disease were aged six years and below, with 71.6 percent comprising those aged between one and four years.-Bernama