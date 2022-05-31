HFMD cases up by 19% in a week

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has revealed a 19% increase in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in the past week, FMT reports.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 18,602 cases reported compared to 15,548 the week before.

He said a total of 65,535 cases had been reported as at May 28, an increase of 27 times the number of cases in the same period last year when only 2,333 cases were reported.

To date, a total of 1,505 outbreaks have been reported in the country with Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recording the highest outbreak at 502 (33.4%), followed by Selangor at 172 (11.4%) and Perak at 168 (11.2%).