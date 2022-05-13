HFMD: Malacca records rise in cases, closes 11 premises

MALACCA: Eleven child care centres in Melaka have been closed after the state recorded 977 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

State Health Department director Dr. Rusdi Abd Rahman said the number HFMD cases was from 13 clusters involving kindergartens, nurseries and other child care re[ported this week.

“There is an increase of 928 per cent cases during the 18th Epidemiology Week (ME18) this year compared to the same Epidemiology Week last year, which recorded only 95 cases.

“As such, we have ordered 11 premises, namely kindergartens, nurseries, and care centres involving seven premises in the Jasin district, Melaka Tengah (three), and Alor Gajah district (one) closed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

There were two HFMD cases involving private residences.

Dr. Rusdi Said that apart from continuous monitoring by the Melaka Health Department (JKNM), several meeting sessions with kindergarten and nursery operators will be held to prevent the spread of the disease.

Although the HFMD situation in Melaka is under control, he said, parents need to be vigilant to recognise if their children exhibit any symptoms of the disease.

“If children display any symptoms, parents are advised not to send their children to school or kindergartens, but to go immediately to a clinic to seek further treatment,“ he added.-Bernama