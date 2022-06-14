HFMD: N. Sembilan recorded 5,110 cases from January until June 13

SEREMBAN: A total of 5,110 cases of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) was reported in Negeri Sembilan from January until yesterday.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan said Seremban recorded the highest number of cases with 2,870, followed by Port Dickson (615), Jempol (593), Rembau (417), Tampin (240), Kuala Pilah (217) and Jelebu (158).

“The cumulative cases during the epidemiology week 23/2022 ending on June 11 were 895, a drop of three per cent from the week before.

“The cumulative number in Negeri Sembilan this year has so far reached 50 with no active HFPD outbreak,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Of the 50, 34 or 68 per cent involved kindergartens and nurseries with closure orders given but there were no kindergartens still closed so far.

Veerapan said parents and guardians should get their children with HFMD symptoms treated immediately and not to take these children to public places including schools and care centres.

He also urged the childcare centres’ management to ensure that the premises are clean and to do screening for the children under their care as suggested in the management guidelines for pre-schools and childcare centres.-Bernama