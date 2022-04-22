HFMD: Selangor records 4,383 cases as of today

SHAH ALAM: A total of 4,383 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have been recorded in Selangor until today, said State Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

He said of the total, 493 of the cases were from 103 clusters of the epidemic, with most of the cases involving clusters at nurseries, kindergartens and day care centres.

However, no death from HFMD had been reported, he said, adding that the disease infects mostly children under seven-years-old.

“Following the increasing trend of HFMD cases, the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) urges the public, especially operators and caregivers at child care centres to take the necessary precautions such as always ensuring the cleanliness of the premises, especially floor, bathrooms and equipment used by children.

“They should also conduct screening at the entrance of the premises, always practice personal hygiene, including washing hands when managing children, ensure disposable diapers are disposed of in covered bins and report the HFMD cluster to the nearest district health office,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to the statement, JKNS also advised parents of children with symptoms of HFMD infection not to bring their children to public places, adopt a culture of washing hands with soap and always clean thheir children’s toys.

HFMD is a disease caused by viral infections, specifically of the Coxsackie types A16 and Enterovirus 71 (E71) that are transmitted through direct contact with nasal fluid, saliva, blisters and faeces of the sufferer.-Bernama