SERDANG: The tactic of two second-hand clothing dealers to hide three compressed lumps suspected to be ganja in a bundle of shirts was uncovered after they were arrested by the police, near here, on Monday.

Serdang district police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said a police team had their eyes peeled when they surreptitiously drove into a residential area in Putera Permai, Seri Kembangan after conducting intelligence work earlier following a tip off on drug pushing activities in the area.

He said thirty minutes into their surveillance they spotted a Volkswagen Touran car parked by the side of the road, with two men inside.

He said they arrested one of the suspects while he was in the midst of selling ganja while his friend who tried to escape was arrested after a tussle.

“Examination in the boot of the car found three compressed lumps of ganja estimated to weigh three kilogrammes in a plastic wrap holding 33 pieces of shirts.

“Police also confiscated RM653 in cash, a plastic bottle used to smoke ganja and 11.92 grammes of ganja on the front passenger’s seat,“ he told a press conference at the Serdang district police headquarters here, today.

Razali said initial investigations found that the two suspects, aged 21 and 26, had been actively distributing ganja for the past month for distribution in the Klang Valley and obtained their supplies from a neighbouring country.

Police were also confident that the two suspects had been carrying out drug trafficking activities for a long time as they had been operating their online used clothing sale business for the past three years, he said.

He said check found that one of the suspects was positive on drugs through a urine test and both of them had previous record of drug cases.

“The seized ganja were estimated to be worth RM20,000 and the vehicle used by the suspect was also confiscated by the police for further investigation.Both suspects were remanded for seven days until next Monday (Dec 21) for further investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. 1952, “he said. — Bernama