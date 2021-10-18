High beta-glucan multigrain supplement effective for type 2 diabetes patients: USM study

GEORGE TOWN: A human clinical trial conducted by Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has shown positive effectiveness of high beta-glucan multigrain supplementation for Type 2 diabetes mellitus patients.

Clinical nutritionist Dr Lee Lai Kuan said that the human clinical trial, conducted between Jan 1, 2020 and June 31, 2021, involved 50 test subjects diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes mellitus and a prescribed consumption of “Oat King” by TG Ocean Health Food Industries Sdn Bhd for 12 weeks as complementary medicine.

She said the nutrition food manufacturing company paid for the RM225,390 spent to conduct the 18-month clinical trial.

“The human clinical trial results have shown various benefits for the patients who have consumed the prescribed supplements for the past 12 weeks,“ she said at the release of the clinical trial results here today.

Among the results highlighted was that patients who consumed the supplements have improved their glycated hemoglobin level, whereby the amount of glucose in their blood has reduced.

“Based on the results done in the Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) test, patients that consumed the supplements have seen their glycated hemoglobin level decrease by 4.8 per cent, whereby the HbA1c level of the control group increased by 3.7 per cent,“ she said.

She also said patients who consumed two sachets, or 3.4 g of the multigrain supplements, also significantly reduced their total cholesterol and low density lipoprotein-cholesterol concentrations.

“The multigrain supplementation ameliorated the total body fat and visceral fat composition in Type 2 diabetes mellitus patients,“ she said.

She said the supplement group showed minimal gastrointestinal side effects and it was well tolerated following prolonged consumption.

Following the release of the human clinical trial results, Dr Lee and USM associate professor Dr Foo Keng Yuen were reappointed as nutrition and technical consultants respectively for TG Ocean Health Food Industries.

The consultant contract signing ceremony was held between USAINS Holding Sdn Bhd managing director Farid Wajidi Mat Yusoff and TG Ocean Health Food Industries managing director Ong Thor Guan.-Bernama