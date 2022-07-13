High Commission of India to hold “Open House” to interact with public

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Commission of India in Malaysia will hold an an “Open House” to interact with members of the public in order to address various queries or grievances related to consular services including visa, passport and OCI cards, as well as labour issues related to Indian workers in Malaysia.

The high commission, in a statement to Bernama, said the event will be held on the first and third Thursday of every month from 2.30 pm to 4 pm at the High Commission of India at Level 1, Wisma HRIH Lotus, 442, Jalan Pahang, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

The Open House will commence on July 21 next week.

In case any of these days fall on a holiday, the Open House will be held at the same time on the next working day.

Applicants attending the Open House are encouraged to bring along all relevant documents for prompt resolution of their queries or grievances.-Bernama