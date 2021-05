PETALING JAYA: Despite reports on many who registered for inoculation but did not show up for the jab, public confidence in the vaccines remains high.

Health experts told theSun that while some have failed to make it for their appointments at the vaccination centres, a large number of those whose date for the jabs have yet been fixed, have shown up, hoping to be vaccinated early.

The quick response to a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine, which was offered on a first-come-first-served basis on May 2, is another sign that confidence remains high.

The 268,800 doses were snapped up in just three-and-a-half hours, leaving many on the waiting list.

Universiti Malaya epidemiologist Datuk Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud said there could be several reasons for people not turning up for their appointments.

“Some may not be feeling well, are listed as PUI (person under investigation) or unable to travel,” he said.

He added that some may have been swayed by the many negative reports of severe side effects, such as blood clots in younger recipients of the vaccine.

Awang Bulgiba said the reason for failing to show up can be easily determined by checking the name of the recipient against the PUI database.

This can be done through the MySejahtera app, by email, text messaging or a phone call.

He said the elderly should be given priority as they are the ones at greater risk.

“Many senior citizens are still waiting to be vaccinated, but the number of young people trying to get the vaccine early should be seen as a vote of confidence.”

Such feedback on the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used to persuade seniors, who are still unsure about signing up, he added.

Awang Bulgiba suggested vaccination centres should be opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the pace to pick up.

He also proposed that more vaccination centres be opened.

“This is a logistics issue. There is a bottleneck as we can see from the large crowds waiting outside vaccination centres.”

Recent reports stated that large crowds were turning up at the vaccination centre in the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, but this has been attributed to the high number of people who wanted to be vaccinated despite not having an appointment.

Universiti Malaya Department of Social and Preventive Medicine head Dr Victor Hoe said it was difficult to determine why some people fail to show up for their vaccination.

“We know that many are eager to get vaccinated, as seen from the large crowds at vaccination centres.”

He advised those who have registered and given an appointment to show up at any cost.

“There are doctors at the centre who will screen them before they can be vaccinated.

“There is always a risk in whatever we do, but the important thing is to understand the risk and make appropriate decisions,” he said.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced on Monday that a second batch of AstraZeneca vaccine will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis and registration for the vaccine will be opened from May 23 to May 26.

He said priority would be given to citizens aged 60 and above.

“If there are doses still available after May 26, they will be offered to those aged below 60,” he said.

Data shows that as of May 17, about 2.3% of Malaysia’s 32.7 million population have been fully vaccinated with 1.2 million, or 3.77%, having received at least one dose of the vaccine.