High Court dismisses bail application by teen charged with killing baby

KUALA TERENGGANU: The High Court here today dismissed the application of a teenage girl - who faces charges of killing her newborn son- to be released on bail pending the trial of the case.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani decided to reject the application after finding that the Magistrate’s Court did not err in deciding not to allow the 15-year-old- girl to be bailed.

He also ordered the applicant to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The teen was represented by Ramkarpal Singh, Sangeet Kaur Deo and Harshaan Zamani while deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Fadhli Mahmud on behalf of the prosecution.

The teenager had filed a review application against the decision of the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court on Feb 15, which did not allow her to be released on bail.

She was charged with killing her baby at a house in Seri Bandi here between 7 am and 9 am on Feb 8.

However, offenders under the age of 18 cannot be sentenced to death under Section 97 (2) of the Child Act 2001 and maybe commuted to imprisonment for a period as determined by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan or Yang Dipertua Negeri, depending on where the offence occurred.-Bernama