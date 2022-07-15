High Court to hear Bersih's suit against Muhyiddin over Emergency Ordinance on Oct 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here set Oct 3 to hear the suit filed by Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) president Fann Peng Tong, Bersih & Adil Network Sdn Bhd and six non-governmental organisations (NGOs) against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) and the Malaysian Government over the Emergency Ordinance, which they claimed was unconstitutional.

Lawyer New Sin Yew representing all the eight plaintiffs, when contacted, said the case will be heard by Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid.

“The hearing date was set during case management today. All parties were also ordered to file their written submissions on Sept 5 and submissions in reply, if any, on Sept 19,” the lawyer said.

The six NGOs are Pertubuhan Pergerakan Tenaga Akademik Malaysia (Gerak), Persatuan Aliran Kesedaran Negara (Aliran), Suara Inisiatif Sdn Bhd, Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall, Save Rivers Sdn Bhd, and CIJ Communications Services Sdn Bhd.

Muhyiddin, who is former Prime Minister, and the Malaysian Government, were named as defendants.

In their amended originating summons filed on April 1 last year, all the plaintiffs seek a declaration that the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 is unlawful and unconstitutional, and therefore, null and void.

They also asked the court to determine whether several constitutional questions, including the Proclamation of Emergency issued on Jan 11, 2021, and the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) 2021 which took effect on Jan 14 of the same year, should be tabled in Parliament when the meeting of both houses had been adjourned.-Bernama