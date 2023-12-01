High motorcyclist fatalities concerning

PETALING JAYA: It is a serious problem in the country that motorcyclists represent the highest number of fatalities in road crashes, as they often seem to ignore traffic rules.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre professor Dr Law Teik Hua said the number of motorcyclists getting killed in road crashes is only going to grow.

He said one of the contributing factors is the explosion in delivery services that use motorcycles.

“One way to reduce fatalities is to provide more motorcycle lanes in urban areas, especially the Klang Valley. There can never be enough motorcycle lanes.”

He added that many parts of the Federal Highway are 50 years old and due to rapid development, many motorcyclists would not be able to reach their destinations using the highway’s motorcycle lanes.

Law said enforcement activities against motorcyclists need to be stepped up, as they are low compared with those involving other vehicles.

“The government can promote the use of motorcycle lanes but it must be ready to come down hard on those who refuse to use them.”

Law said a major problem in rural areas is underage or unlicensed motorcyclists and those who do not wear helmets because of the limited enforcement.

He added that such motorcyclists tend to get involved in road accidents because they are familiar with the area and fail to pay attention to other road users.

“Most accidents involving motorcyclists occur in urban and suburban areas, with Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru being black spots. To help lower the number of fatalities, the government should concentrate on improving safety in these areas instead of spending money nationally.”

A news portal quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO) said as of August 2021, for every 100 road deaths in Malaysia, 70 involved motorcyclists. A total of 89,953 motorcyclists died on the roads between 2001 and 2021.

WHO added that in Southeast Asia, teenagers and adults aged between 15 and 34 made up most of the deaths.

Police said in 2020, a total of 4,634 road fatalities were recorded, with 3,118 cases, or 67%, involving motorcyclists and pillion riders.

The death count among young motorcyclists aged between 16 and 30 was also alarming, accounting for 11,690 deaths, or 45% of the total number of fatal road crashes involving motorcycles between 2014 and 2020.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Seri Lee Lam Thye said the high number of fatalities involving motorcyclists is not something new.

“The government should take an innovative approach to deal with this problem. It needs to think outside the box.”

He said previous governments have talked about the issue but were unable to find solutions, adding that it is important to get all stakeholders together to find a solution.

“Lack of enforcement is another issue as there are insufficient enforcement officers to do the job.

“The Mat Rempit problem needs to be dealt with, as they are mostly youngsters who tend to take unnecessary risks, putting their lives and those of other road users on the line.”

Lee said it is important for food delivery service providers to emphasise safety and not push their riders to take risks just for the sake of getting good reviews and compliments from clients.

“Many people in urban areas, especially in black spot areas, rely on motorcycles to travel, as it may be their only means of transport.

“They weave in and out of traffic, increasing the chances of crashing. They must be encouraged to use motorcycle lanes.”