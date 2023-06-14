High SPM score despite being down with fever

PETALING JAYA: Dashzwyn Gunasegaran, who is now 18 and the youngest of two siblings, was suspected of having dengue fever while taking the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations. Despite that, the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Samad student achieved 10A+ scores, including in Tasawwur Islam.

“I felt very drowsy from all the medication I was taking and I felt nervous as well because I felt pressured to do well in my examination.

“However, despite the illness and stress, I was focused on my papers and made sure I answered every question to the best of my knowledge.”

His father, Prof Madya Dr Gunasegaran Karuppannan, said he noticed his son’s illness during the SPM examinations.

“I realised he had a very high fever after the fourth paper. I immediately took him to a private clinic and he was diagnosed with Influenza B.

“However, I took him to a government hospital as well and doctors there suspected him of having dengue fever. He was immediately placed under emergency care for eight hours, but was later found to have a regular fever and discharged with some antibiotics.”

Dashzwyn had a choice of not sitting for his SPM examinations due to his illness, but he chose to continue with it.

“I wanted to avoid any delay in my progress. Besides, I was confident I would do well in all my papers because I had studied hard for them.

“I studied an average of five to six hours daily before sitting for the examination. I also went for tuition in the middle of Form 5 to further prepare myself.”

Gunasegaran said he was confident his son could sit for the exams and do well despite his illness.

“His academic performance has always been good, so I advised him to continue sitting for his remaining papers.

“When he was five years old, I sent him to kindergarten but a month later, the teachers realised he was above his level and placed him in a class for six year olds. From then on, he would get first place in every examination and the highest marks for most of his subjects.

“When he fell ill, it was heartbreaking to see Dashzwyn sit through the remaining papers. But all our worries dissipated when we saw his result slip.”

Dashzwyn said Tasawwur Islam was an extra subject he took because his parents advised him to sit for it.

“I found the subject very interesting and it gave me a chance to learn about a different religion and its principles.

“I feel very proud to have scored an A+ in the subject and to have made my parents and teachers proud.”

On his plans, Dashzwyn said he does not have a career path in mind yet.

“Although I am still thinking about what career to pursue, I am leaning towards technological fields like data sciences and electronic engineering. But first, I want to apply for scholarships and pursue my studies abroad.

“I attribute my success to my parents. I am extremely grateful to them, especially my mother. My parents were there for me during my entire schooling journey and they supported and aided me during the SPM examinations. They made sure I never gave up on myself, even when I was ill.

“I must thank my teachers too because they guided me when I had queries in class and encouraged me to do well.”