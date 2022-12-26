High tide: Another 38 houses collapsed in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Another 38 stilt houses in Kampung Forest, here collapsed due to the high tide phenomenon since last night, bringing the total number of affected houses to 108.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said yesterday, a total of 70 houses collapsed due to the phenomenon on Saturday night.

“The number of evacuees at the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Anib 2 also increased to 684 people,” he told reporters today.

Abdul Fuad said he was thankful that no casualties were reported, as residents in the coastal areas had adhered to the authority’s advice to vacate their homes last night.

He said the high tide phenomenon is expected to occur again tonight, adding that the police have deployed vehicles and personnel to help the residents to evacuate.-Bernama