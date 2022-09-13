High-tide event being closely monitored

KUALA SELANGOR: The Fire and Rescue Department will continue to monitor the high-tide phenomenon in coastal areas in Klang and Kuala Selangor. The phenomenon, that has created tides up to a maximum of 5.6m since Sunday, has caused floods in several areas.

However, the situation is under control and houses are safe, with no risk of flooding reported.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned people to keep away from beaches and rivers.

The phenomenon started at 6.42am on Sunday, with tides at 5.4m. The tide is expected to be at a high of 5.4m at 7.49am today.

When theSun checked with the fishing community in Kampung Api-Api, Kuala Selangor, they said they have taken preventive measures by moving their cars to higher ground.

Fisherman Razali Khairuddin, 53, said the high tide is not a new phenomenon as it happens almost every year.

“We are used to it, but I am worried since the people have been warned about it.”

As it was towards the end of the school break, Razali said visitors from neighbouring areas were curious about the high tide and wanted to see it.

“I hope they will be safe and listen to the warnings. Locals know what to do and where to go in case of flooding, I hope the visitors do too.”

Over the weekend, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari issued a warning following the high tide phenomena forecast.

“We have issued a warning regarding the high tide (until) Sept 14 and 15 that it will be at a height of more than five meters.

“On Dec 17 and 18 last year, the tide reached 4.7m to 4.8m,” he said after inspecting upgrading works on a drainage system in Taman Melawis.

Amirudin said the state government has identified several flood hotspots around Taman Melawis.

Several short-term measures will be implemented, including installing more pumps to accelerate the outflow of water.

He said the state government will propose several measures such as sending in advance equipment and setting up temporary evacuation centres in frequently flooded areas.

He added that this is to avoid a panic like that which happened during the December 2021 floods, when most of the equipment were stored at a central location, which made delivery difficult due to flooded roads.