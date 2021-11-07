High tide: Number of victims in Kedah, Johor drop, some relief centres closed

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of victims affected by the high tide phenomenon that hit Kedah and Johor recorded a drop this afternoon, with several relief centres (PPS) closed.

In Kedah, the number of victims still placed in the PPS dropped to 858 people from 233 families compared to 885 people from 240 families this morning.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Division Chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said 567 victims in the Kota Setar district from 157 families were placed in seven PPS as of 4 pm today.

“The seven PPS are SK Langgar, SK Suka Menanti, SK Darul Hikmah, SK Convent, SK Titi Gajah, SMK Convent and SMK Simpang Kuala,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Muaz said for the Pendang district, the number of victims remained at 287 people from 75 families housed in two PPS, namely Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah and Dewan Cenderawasih, while four victims from one family were housed at SK Tualang in Pokok Sena district.

“Meanwhile, in the Baling district, a PPS that was opened yesterday afternoon housing 10 people from a family in SK Tembak A, was closed at 2 pm today,“ he said.

In Johor, the number of flood victims in the Kota Tinggi district has dropped to five tonight compared to 48 victims in the morning.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said the PPS at Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas housing 43 people from eight families which opened at 8 pm yesterday (Nov 5), was closed at 6 pm.

“Currently, there is only one PPS that is still operating in the district, namely the Kampung Muhibbah Community Hall, which houses five victims from a family.

Vidyananthan said heavy rain for two hours yesterday afternoon and the clash of high tides, had caused the homes of residents in two villages in the district, namely Kampung Baru Sungai Mas and Kampung Muhibbah to be flooded, thus forcing them to seek shelter at relief centres.-Bernama