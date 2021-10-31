High tide phenomenon to hit four states from Nov 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The high tide phenomenon is expected to affect Kedah, Perak, Selangor and Johor for four days from Nov 4.

Department of Irrigation and Drainage director-general, Datuk Ir Nor Hisham Mohd Ghazali said the phenomenon would be made worse if the strong winds, huge waves and heavy rain were to occur simultaneously.

He said there are risks of flash floods, seawater overflow and coastal flooding.

According to Nor Hisham, the areas involved are in Kedah in Kuala Muda; Perak (Bagan Datuk); Selangor (Klang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor) as well as Johor (Batu Pahat and Pontian).

“The public especially residents living in coastal areas are advised to be alert of the high tide phenomenon apart from monitoring the weather, “ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Apart from that, visitors to the beach are advised to be careful when carrying out any activities or recreation during the dates, he added.-Bernama