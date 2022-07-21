Highest in 3 months - M’sia records 5,685 new cases

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 5,685 new daily Covid-19 cases yesterday - the highest in three months.

Active cases currently stood at 45,484, up 34.5% compared to 14 days ago.

The CovidNow portal reported that 1,587 patients, or 3.49% of the total, were currently admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The number of Covid-19 patients warded at intensive care units (ICU) throughout the country stands at 56, with 35 of these patients requiring ventilation support.

The ICU utilisation rate nationwide stood at 63.1%, with eight states or localities recording ICU usage rates of more than 60%.

Selangor had the highest ICU utilisation rate at 78.1%.