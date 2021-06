KUALA LUMPUR: The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme has recorded the highest daily tally of vaccination yesterday with the dispensing of 197,963 doses, fast approaching the government’s target of 200,000 doses per day.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in his tweet said 142,890 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine yesterday, while 55,073 others, the second dose, bringing the total to 4,688,233 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered so far.

A total of 1,413,039 individuals in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated, he said.

The five states with the highest number of individuals who were fully vaccinated were Selangor with 180,605 individuals, followed by Sarawak (159,920), Johor (135,621), Perak (135,435) and Kuala Lumpur (127,174).

Dr Adham also said 13,811,642 registrations for vaccination were recorded yesterday, with Selangor having the highest number at 3,510,783 followed by Johor (1,723,619), Sarawak (1,321,651) and Kuala Lumpur (1,167,136).

Prior to this, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin was reported as saying that the government has targetted to have 200,000 people vaccinated per day from July and 300,000 per day starting August. -Bernama