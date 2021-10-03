Highlight discord over cabotage policy professionally: MASA

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Shipowners’ Association (MASA) believes that any disagreement on government policy with regards to the country’s cabotage policy should be highlighted professionally.

Its chairman, Datuk Abdul Hak Md Amin(pix) said the association strongly and unequivocally opposes inappropriate remarks on the government's cabotage policy towards foreign vessels engaged in submarine cable repair works within Malaysia’s waters.

“Malaysia is one of about 100 countries worldwide practising this policy and MASA stands solidly behind Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong in his firm action to ensure the country’s sovereignty and security are safeguarded by enforcing strictly the cabotage policy,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Hak added that the cabotage policy was considered as the first move toward a form of “localisation”.

“We must now start to frame out new approaches to help the maritime industry players and the whole supply chain management that acknowledges the risks associated with new global economic threats such as Covid-19 and other pandemics yet to come, perhaps.

“Government and government-linked companies should emphasise local built and make it a mandatory requirement,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Association of Marine Industries (SAMIN) president, Dr Renco Yong said the association is fully supporting the Ministry of Transport in its stance to uphold the cabotage policy to be strictly enforced.

This, he said, would ensure the sustainability of the local maritime industry.

Echoing similar sentiment, Ikhtisas Kelautan Malaysia (IKMAL) president, Captain Zuradi Zainol Abidin said whatever differences over the cabotage policy should be resolved through wise and rational deliberations.-Bernama