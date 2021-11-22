Highs and lows of Solskjaer's Manchester United reign

Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a fifth defeat in seven Premier League games left the Old Trafford club seventh in the standings.

Following is a factbox on the highs and lows of the Norwegian's time at the club:

HIGHS:

Dec. 19, 2018

Appointed United's caretaker manager to replace Jose Mourinho for the rest of the season, marking a return to the club where he won six league titles and the Champions League as a player.

Dec. 22, 2018

Guided United to a 5-1 win over his former club Cardiff City in his first match in charge, marking the first time the team had scored five or more goals in a Premier League match since May 2013.

Jan. 13, 2019

Became the first United manager to win his first five league games in charge since Matt Busby in 1946.

Feb. 9, 2019

Picked up 25 points in the Premier League after taking over in December (W8 D1), more than any other manager had managed in his first nine games in charge of a single club in the competition.

Feb. 28, 2019

Led them to a 3–1 league win at Crystal Palace, setting a club record of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions.

March 6, 2019

Guided United to become the first team in the history of the European Cup to progress after losing the first leg at home by two goals or more, beating Paris Saint Germain 3-1 in the last-16 second leg after suffering a 2-0 loss in the first.

March 28, 2019

Rewarded with a three-year permanent contract after guiding the team to 14 wins in 19 matches in all competitions.

July 26, 2020

United ended third in the league, only the second time the Old Trafford club had finished in the top three since Ferguson retired in May 2013.

Feb. 2, 2021

United scored a record-equalling nine goals in a 9-0 win over Southampton – only the third time such a feat had been achieved in the Premier League.

May 9, 2021

United finished second in the league.

July, 2021

Spent a total of €140 million (RM672m) to bring in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window in a bid to revive the club's fortunes and challenge for the title.

LOWS:

Feb. 12, 2019

Suffered his first defeat as United manager after the team lost 2-0 at home to Paris St Germain in the first leg of the last-16 tie in the Champions League.

Aug. 17, 2020

Suffered a semifinal loss to Sevilla in the Europa League, the club's third last-four exit in a competition that season after they were knocked at the same stage in the League Cup and FA Cup.

Oct. 4, 2020

United lost 6-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur, their joint heaviest defeat in the league, which Solskjaer described as "the worst day ever" of his managerial career.

Dec. 8, 2020

United were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and drop down to the Europa League despite opening wins over PSG and RB Leipzig.

May 26, 2021

Lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, missing out on another chance to win his first trophy as United manager.

Oct. 24, 2021

Thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool, the club's worst result against their Merseyside arch-rivals since 1925. Solskjaer described it as his "darkest day" as United manager.

Nov. 6, 2021

United lost 2-0 to Manchester City – their second straight home loss after the Liverpool thrashing.

Nov. 20, 2021

United lost 4-1 at Watford who were hovering just above the relegation zone, their fifth defeat in seven games. Solskjaer was sacked less than 24 hours later. – Reuters