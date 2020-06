PETALING JAYA: All Malaysians planning to travel have been advised to abide by traffic rules to prevent accidents and loss of life as the volume of traffic is expected to surge in the weekend.

Traffic along major highways is expected to increase from Friday to Sunday as people take the opportunity to hit the “balik kampung” trail now that travel restrictions have been lifted.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said apart from traffic rules, travellers must also observe standard operating procedures (SOP) such as social distancing when visiting friends and relatives to celebrate Hari Raya.

Malaysians are still subjected to certain restrictions under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) that came into force today.

On another matter, he said the government had stopped using hotels as quarantine centres from Tuesday.

With effect from yesterday, Malaysians returning from abroad will be screened for Covid-19 at all entry points.

“Those who test positive will be sent to the hospital for treatment and the others will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at home,” Ismail Sabri said at his daily media briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Returnees will be required to download the MySejahtera app onto their smartphones to enable Health Ministry officials to monitor them while they are under quarantine.

“Any person who fails to observe the quarantine or the SOP will be liable to a RM1,000 fine or will be brought to court,” he said.