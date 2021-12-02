HIL starts making masks with copper nanoparticle technology

PETALING JAYA: HIL Industries Bhd, which ventured into personal protective equipment (PPE) and healthcare business in July 2020, has expanded its face mask range to include surgical-grade masks with anti-viral and filtration efficiency to remove over 99.9% of viruses and airborne particles.

The company’s PPE and healthcare arm, HIL Medic Sdn Bhd, recently begun the manufacturing of the four-layer, self-sanitising copper oxide Korean Filter 99 (KF99) at its factory in Shah Alam and will soon add the five-layer KN95 mask to its product line-up.

KF99 (pix) and KN95 surgical masks are among the highest standard protective respirators, designed and manufactured in line with international standards. Both come with copper nanoparticle technology that provides Bacteria Filtration Efficiency that is lab-proven to kill 99.9% of viruses once they are trapped in the mask.

The two surgical masks also come with high filtration efficiency to block more than 99% of most penetrating particle size of 0.1 microns. The KN95 mask comes with an additional hot air filter cotton, for a total of five layers.

The latest additions complement HIL Medic’s existing core product lines, which comprise face shields, three-ply and four-ply surgical face masks as well as KF94 masks.

HIL Industries president and CEO Datuk Milton Ng said the addition to the company’s face mask product line-up is timely, considering rising demand for higher quality face masks.

“As economic and social activities resume globally on the back of mass vaccination, demand for higher quality face masks remains solid as another line of defence against the emergence of new variants of the Covid-19 virus including Delta, Delta plus and Omicron.

“HIL Industries aspires to provide only the highest quality PPE and healthcare products at affordable prices. Our surgical masks are manufactured in Malaysia, which allows us to provide competitive pricing while ensuring stringent quality control for the benefit of our customers,” he added.

HIL Medic’s KF99 masks are manufactured using Korean technology in accordance with Sirim’s ISO 10993 biocompatibility standards. The masks are water repellent, and come with slim-fit cutting for tight fit and additional comfort. They are currently available online via Shopee and Lazada, or off-the-shelf in Guardian Pharmacy.

HIL Medic’s masks have received a host of recognition from local and international bodies including the Medical Device Authority, the Food and Drug Administration, the Conformite Europeenne Mark, European standard EN14683, Sirim, ISO and the ASTM Level 3 certification.

HIL Industries expects the PPE and healthcare division to contribute positively to the group’s earnings from the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022 onwards.