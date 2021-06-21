HM4P donates US$200,000 for Al-Aqsa mosque repair work

PUTRAJAYA: The Humanitarian Mission 4 Palestine (HM4P) team has donated US$200,000 to carry out repair work on the Al-Aqsa Mosque which was damaged following the Zionist regime attacks last month.

Umno Welfare Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, who led the five-member HM4P mission, handed over the donation for the Al-Aqsa Fund to the Jordanian Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Minister Dr Mohammad Al-Khalaileh on Sunday in Jordan.

“This fund aims to convey our solidarity to the Palestinian people, that is our priority,” he said in a statement to Bernama via WhatsApp today.

The Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is responsible for administering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, under the care of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque suffered damage, especially to the doors, windows, public announcement system and clinic inside the mosque grounds following Israeli authorities’ attack last month.

Abdul Azeez said the contribution was to repair, improve and meet the needs related to the management and maintenance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The two-week HM4P mission, which began on June 19, aims to express the solidarity of Malaysians to the Palestinians as well as channel humanitarian aid in the form of cash, food supplies and medicine to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the West Bank and the affected Palestinians in Gaza.

The HM4P mission will move to Cairo on Tuesday to continue its aid mission to the Gaza Strip.

Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan Datuk Jilid Kuminding, who was also present at the event, said the Malaysian government through the Wisma Putra also presented donations to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians.

According to Jilid, Jordan allocates US$18 million annually for the management and maintenance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, including paying the salaries of employees, involving more than 300 staff, who keep the mosque safe from being invaded by Zionists.

The Israeli regime’s attack on Gaza, which ended in a ceasefire on May 21, saw the destruction of property and the lives of more than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children.

It was reported that more than 77,000 Palestinians in Gaza were displaced following the 11-day attack. -Bernama