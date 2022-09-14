Hockademy to compete in two international meets

KUALA LUMPUR: The Hockademy Club will compete in two international tournaments in the near future as a warm-up ahead of next year’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).

Hockademy owner Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharuddin said the team would participate in the Bali Hockey Festival in Indonesia from Sept 17-18, followed by the 13th Vietnam Hockey Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

“We intend to give our players the chance to compete in Southeast Asia. Anyway, there are no domestic tournaments going on. This will be the best experience for the players, besides we want to build a strong team with a good mixture of young and senior players,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Hockademy’s participation in the two tournaments was also a platform for them to strengthen the club’s brand, in addition to increasing the club’s commercial value and international recognition.

Megat D Shahriman also did not discount the possibility of hiring foreign players as part of their long-term preparation to forging a strong and feared team in the region.-Bernama