Hockey: National juniors win five out of six friendlies down under

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Men’s Special Project Hockey Squad failed to end their two-week Tour of Perth with a perfect record when they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS) Under-21 side in Australia yesterday.

Having lost the first five friendlies, WAIS raised their game at the Curtin University Hockey Stadium this time to end the national juniors’ winning streak.

The special project squad, who are trained by head coach Muhamad Amin Rahim, are scheduled to return home tomorrow to begin preparations for the 2023 Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) campaign that will begin on Feb 9.

They are also set to compete in several international tournaments this year, such as the Junior Asia Cup (dates and venue still not decided), the Cambodia SEA Games in May, the Sultan of Johor Cup in October and the Junior World Cup here in December. -Bernama