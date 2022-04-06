HOD responsible for implementing court order on alimony payments: PSD

KUALA LUMPUR: The head of the department is responsible for taking action on any order, especially instruction on salary deduction that is decided by the Syariah Court against civil servants under their supervision, specifically in terms of alimony payments.

Through a circular signed by Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah today, the move is in line with the government’s intention to safeguard the welfare of women and children affected by divorce issues.

“Subject to its acceptance by the respective authorities, this directive, as a whole, is extended to all state civil services, statutory bodies and local authorities,” he said.

On March 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in his speech officiating the Women’s Day celebration, announced that in a bid to help women affected by divorce problems, the government has amended the Financial Services Act which allows the husband’s bank account to be frozen following a court order.

In line with this, banks are allowed to make payments from the husband’s frozen account to the wife if the wife makes a claim in court and this method is known as ‘Hiwalah’.-Bernama