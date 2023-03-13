Hoe Yean bags two more golds in Malaysia Open Wwimming meet

KUALA LUMPUR: Khiew Hoe Yean (pix) continued his excellent form by bagging two more gold medals in the 65th Malaysia Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, here, today.

Hoe Yean, 20, began the day by bagging gold in the men’s 200-metre (m) backstroke event after clocking 2 minutes and 03.97 seconds (s), to leave Taiwan’s Liang Yun Wu (2:04.72s) in second place and Sarawak’s Hii Puong Wei (2:06.79s) in third spot.

“For me, it was a good time but it’s nowhere near my national record (2:00.80s) but I am still satisfied. I intend to do my best in my remaining events tomorrow as preparation for the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games in May,” said the Hanoi SEA Games gold medallist.

Hoe Yean took to the pool again moments later and, together with Muhammad Dhuha Zulfikry, Jayden Tan and Muhammad Farhan Andi Maroef, helped Kuala Lumpur clinch the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay gold medal in 3:28:80s.

Selangor came in second in 3:29.15s while Penang finished third in 3:36.61s.

Hoe Yean, however, failed to clinch a third gold when he could only finish in second place in the men’s 200m freestyle after clocking 1:49.74s.

Taiwan’s Wang Kuan Hung (1:49.37s) took gold while Hoe Yean’s teammate Jayden (1:51.85s) settled for bronze.

Yesterday, Hoe Yean set a new national record in the men’s 200m individual medley en route to a bronze medal; gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay with Muhammad Dhuha, Muhammad Farhan and Jayden; and fourth in the 100m freestyle. -Bernama