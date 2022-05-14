Hold more nature, adventure types of tourism activities from May till August: Nanta

KAPIT: More nature and adventure types of tourism activities or programmes need to be held from May till August to be able to attract more foreign tourists, says Kapit MP Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said this was because many working adults and students in the northern and southern hemispheres usually had their vacations during the period.

“Tourism activities such as raft safari need able-bodied adventurers and holiday makers to take part in.

“If we can hold such activities during the period, we would be able to attract many of them to come,“ he said.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs was speaking at the postponement ceremony of the Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari 2022 and the opening of Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2022 at Kapit Town Square tonight.

Nanta also said that Kapit, which was known to have beautiful natural landscapes and many rivers could contribute to Sarawak achieving its target of attracting 1.2 million visitors and obtaining RM3.2 billion in income from tourism.

He said it was important to improve on the Baleh-Kapit raft safari - the brainchild of the late Tan Sri James Masing - which has been held since 1996, to be more appealing with more side activities to attract visitors to Kapit.

“Tourism can enliven the local economy, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the re-opening of borders and more activities are allowed as we move toward the endemic phase, we hope the economic activities in Kapit will become lively as it was before the pandemic,“ he said.

Nanta said his ministry would also organise ‘Program Jualan Malaysia’ on May 21 and 22 simultaneously in Song and Kapit.

This, he said, would help the Dayak community prepare for their Gawai celebration on June 1.-Bernama