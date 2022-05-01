Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine amid war

LVIV: Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has arrived in Ukraine as the war continues in the region, according to the images shared on social media on Sunday.

Jolie, a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees -- a UN agency mandated to aid and protect refugees -- was seen visiting the city of Lviv.

She visited a cafe in the city and took pictures of the people present there, reported Anadolu Agency.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Internal Affairs Ministry of Ukraine, also shared pictures and videos n Twitter and said: “Angelina Jolie in Lviv. She is visiting Ukraine with a humanitarian mission as a UN Special Envoy for Refugees.”

Jolie, who was walking on the city streets was seen running to a safe place when the sirens alerting bombing and air raids were sounded.

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia started on Feb 24, according to UN estimates.

The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.-Bernama