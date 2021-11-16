Home alone child falls to her death

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-year-old girl who was home alone at a high-rise apartment died after she fell from the 29th floor of a condominium on Jalan Ipoh today.

The girl who fell from a window of a room of her apartment was found dead along a corridor on the eighth floor.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police received a distress call from the management of the condominium at about 2.40pm.

He said police learnt that the child’s father had earlier gone out to buy things and left her alone at home.

Beh said when the man returned home, he found his daughter missing.

He said the man sought the help of management staff to search for the child and minutes later the girl’s body was found on the eighth floor corridor.

Beh said investigators found a window at the victim’s room ajar and a chair next to it.

“The victim’s father believes the child could have fallen from the window which had no grilles installed. Our investigations also do not show any foul play involved in the incident,“ he said.

Beh said the victim’s body was sent to the Selayang Hospital for a post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

He urged those with information on the case to contact Sentul police at 03-4048 2206.

The case raises safety concerns and brings attention to a video of a young girl who was captured on video gambling with her life and precariously standing at the edge of a balcony after climbing over a grille of an unidentified high-rise apartment.

The video which was widely shared in the social media and is believed to be taken by another resident showed the girl standing on a ledge and looking down the apartment.

Moments later, the child who is believed to be aged under 10 is seen climbing over the balcony grille and entereing the apartment unit.