Home for PwDs damaged in fire, caretaker injured

JOHOR BAHRU: A caretaker of a home for persons with disabilities (PwDs), the Rumah Persatuan Orang Cacat Johor Bahru, suffered burns on his body when the building in Jalan Ahad, Kampung Ungku Mohsin, here, caught fire this morning.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station deputy chief Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohamad Faiz Suleiman said the 64-year-old man suffered 30 per cent burns on his body in the fire which broke out at 7.53 am.

There were four visually impaired elderly men, who are in their 60s and 70s, in the building when the fire broke out and they were rescued by passers-by and sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital, he said in a statement today.

He said the cause of the fire, which caused 65 per cent damage to the building, had yet to be ascertained.-Bernama