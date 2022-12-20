HOME maths therapy bags three best franchise awards

KUALA LUMPUR: House Of Mind Excellence (HOME) Maths Therapy, a mind enrichment centre that offers micro and affordable franchise business opportunities in the education industry, has been recognised after bagging three awards at the 24th Annual Malaysia Franchise Awards (AFM) dinner recently.

The three awards are the Best Franchise Ecosystem Innovation Award, the Bronze Award in The Best Emerging Franchisor of The Year category, and the Best Micro and Affordable Franchisor Special Award in 2022.

HOME Maths Therapy in a statement yesterday noted that one of its franchisees, Al-Muthla Resources, owned by Wan Nourul Akmal Abd Aziz, has also been shortlisted for the Best Hope Franchise Finalist for the event.

Founder of HOME Maths Therapy Che Nurul Khairunnisa Che Kadir in the same statement credited her team’s unwavering spirits and their continuous commitment to ensuring the learning centre’s success which leads to the team earning the prestigious recognition.

“The winning of this award has a great influence on our business journey. All of this is due to the team’s unwavering optimism. They have been continuously offering their enthusiasm and ideas up until this point. Clearly, this is a present for everyone who has been with HOME since the beginning,” she said.

Che Nurul Khairunnisa further noted that based on the triumphant achievement, HOME is now hot to trot in facing the challenges next year with greater clarity, structure, and strategies with its first international branch in Indonesia expected to launch in February 2023.

“HOME also has a plan to grow its franchise business to other countries including Brunei, the Philippines, and South Africa,” she added. - Bernama