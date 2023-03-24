Home Minister asked to consider extending PLKS for three sub-sectors

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has been asked to consider extending the existing Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) for the textile, barber and goldsmith sub-sector, which will expire in March, for a suitable period.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix) said he had discussed with Saifuddin Nasution to consider the issue.

“The Unity Government is concerned with the request of local employers for the reopening of the textile, barber and goldsmith sub-sector for the employment of foreign workers.

“The three sub-sectors have been frozen since 2009 and completely closed for the employment of foreign workers since 2019, he said in a statement today.

Sivakumar said there is a process that needs to be followed concerning any government policy regarding the employment of foreign workers where it needs to be brought up at the Meeting level of the Joint Committee of the Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Human Resources Related to the Management of Foreign Workers first.

“Any recommendations from this Joint Committee meeting will then be presented for the consideration and approval of the Cabinet Ministers before any announcement regarding the reopening of these three sectors can be implemented,“ he said.

He said any government policy related to the employment of foreign workers including the freezing or reopening of a sector or sub-sector will take into account the current situation as well as the actual needs of employers. -Bernama